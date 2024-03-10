Jump to content

More
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 10 March 2024 13:00
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1710081005

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Foul here by Omobamidele on Fati on the left and he has to be careful! He is on a booking... if he keeps lunging in like that, Santo may have to have a word or take him off.

10 March 2024 14:30
1710081000

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Own goal Andrew Abiola Omobamidele

10 March 2024 14:30
1710080886

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Ferguson and Adingra are proving to be a nuisance for Forest! The Ivorian bolts down the right before keeping the ball in on the byline with a snapping pull back to the near post. His young Irish teammate is there but can only fire at Sels who blocks well!

10 March 2024 14:28
1710080800

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

On home soil this season, Brighton have secured 24 points (W6 D6 L1) from a possible 39 on offer in 13 Premier League contests. The Seagulls are in the midst of an 11-match home unbeaten streak (Wins 5 Draws 6 Losses 0) dating to September 2023 against Newcastle United.

10 March 2024 14:26
1710080734

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

As that effort from Gibbs-White was far from skilled, who has been skilled in front of goal for Forest? The leading attacking threats have been Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi, who have netted eight and six times, respectively. Gibbs-White has a little bit of practice due if he wants to catch up with attempts like that bicycle kick.

10 March 2024 14:25
1710080619

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White goes for a bicycle kick here and nearly connects with Veltman instead of the ball!

10 March 2024 14:23
1710080582

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Fati heads over from the free kick on the right. It's a great ball in and the Barcelona loanee is unlucky as Williams gets a vital touch to divert it over. From the next corner, there's bodies everyone and it breaks out to Baleba... he hits the stands with his powerful effort.

10 March 2024 14:23
1710080397

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

While Brighton are easing into control, it's worth looking at their goal output. Brighton have been indebted to Pedro, Adingra, and Ferguson. Pedro is the club's top scorer with eight goals, followed by Adingra and Ferguson with six each. Can they carry the load in the Brazilians absence?

10 March 2024 14:19
1710080394

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Yellow Card Andrew Abiola Omobamidele

10 March 2024 14:19
1710080285

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

EXCELLENT SAVE SELS! It was one you'd expect him to make, yet from the right sided free kick, Gross whips it in and Moder heads powefully. Sels is reactive and adeptly punches it away. The resulting corner is cleared too. Brighton are in the early ascendency.

10 March 2024 14:18

