Foul here by Omobamidele on Fati on the left and he has to be careful! He is on a booking... if he keeps lunging in like that, Santo may have to have a word or take him off.
Own goal Andrew Abiola Omobamidele
Ferguson and Adingra are proving to be a nuisance for Forest! The Ivorian bolts down the right before keeping the ball in on the byline with a snapping pull back to the near post. His young Irish teammate is there but can only fire at Sels who blocks well!
On home soil this season, Brighton have secured 24 points (W6 D6 L1) from a possible 39 on offer in 13 Premier League contests. The Seagulls are in the midst of an 11-match home unbeaten streak (Wins 5 Draws 6 Losses 0) dating to September 2023 against Newcastle United.
As that effort from Gibbs-White was far from skilled, who has been skilled in front of goal for Forest? The leading attacking threats have been Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi, who have netted eight and six times, respectively. Gibbs-White has a little bit of practice due if he wants to catch up with attempts like that bicycle kick.
Gibbs-White goes for a bicycle kick here and nearly connects with Veltman instead of the ball!
Fati heads over from the free kick on the right. It's a great ball in and the Barcelona loanee is unlucky as Williams gets a vital touch to divert it over. From the next corner, there's bodies everyone and it breaks out to Baleba... he hits the stands with his powerful effort.
While Brighton are easing into control, it's worth looking at their goal output. Brighton have been indebted to Pedro, Adingra, and Ferguson. Pedro is the club's top scorer with eight goals, followed by Adingra and Ferguson with six each. Can they carry the load in the Brazilians absence?
Yellow Card Andrew Abiola Omobamidele
EXCELLENT SAVE SELS! It was one you'd expect him to make, yet from the right sided free kick, Gross whips it in and Moder heads powefully. Sels is reactive and adeptly punches it away. The resulting corner is cleared too. Brighton are in the early ascendency.
