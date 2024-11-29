Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from American Express Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 November 2024 18:00 GMT
Comments
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

The last time these sides faced each other in the Premier League, the points went to Brighton in a 3-1 win back in 2023. In the same season, Brighton also won the reverse fixture 3-1, but historical records show that Southampton are on top in the head-to-head. Since that season, Southampton have been relegated and promoted in back-to-back campaigns, whereas Brighton have featured in a European competition. Brighton have remained a strong top-half side since then, and they have also started this season strongly, unlike their opponents in this game.

29 November 2024 19:35

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Hello, and welcome to live text commentary on this Premier League clash between Brighton and Southampton at the AMEX Stadium!

29 November 2024 19:29

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

29 November 2024 19:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

29 November 2024 18:00

