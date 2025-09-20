Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Spurs play out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the AMEX in the Premier League. Spurs started out strong, however, it was Brighton who took the lead. Rutter found Minteh, who had split the Tottenham centre-halves, and rounded Vicario before scoring. Their lead was doubled by Ayari, who hit a stunner from the edge of the area, but one that Vicario will be disappointed not to save. Tottenham’s comeback started just before half-time, when Richarlison eventually managed to get the ball past Verbruggen and into the back of the net. The game lacked any huge chances outside of the goals, and Spurs equalised through a Van Hecke own goal with less than ten to play, after a dangerous ball in from Kudus, who shone in the second half. Brighton looked the more likely to get a late winner, however they couldn’t muster up a big chance. The game was fairly even on xG, 1.28 and 1.22, with Brighton just edging it. 0.74 of Brighton’s xG came from Minteh’s goal, as he had an empty net to put the ball in. Tottenham climb up to second in the league, whereas Brighton remains in 13th place after squandering a two-goal lead. That’s all from me here after a thoroughly entertaining game here at the AMEX, goodbye!
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
NEARLY COMEBACK COMPLETE! Kudus takes an effort from the edge of the area that deflects of Dunk and out for a corner. It was so close to the top corner.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Udogie is fouled on the half-way line and Spurs have a freekick.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton looks the more likely to get a winner here. Their most recent attack sees a cross go for a goal-kick.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Five minutes have been added on to this entertaining game. Will we see a winner?
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
It’s a straight swap at right-back, Porro makes way for Spence.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bergvall’s game is run, with Gray coming on to replace him.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Romero is booked for a strong tackle on Mitoma, needless to say the least.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton have had their first moments of the half of sustained possession. Spurs look a bit shaky after equalising.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments