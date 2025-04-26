Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Brajan Gruda, Eiran Cashin, Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Jason Steele, Diego Gomez, Joel Veltman, Charlie Tasker.
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Baleba, Lewis Dunk, Mats Wieffer; Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari; Simon Adingra, Matt O'Riley, Solly March; Danny Welbeck.
With both sides winless in their last five league games and having very little to play for, today’s fixture is very much a case of giving either set of fans something to cheer about in this Premier League run in. Brighton’s outside hopes of a Champions League push have faded into obscurity in recent weeks, leaving them 10th in the table. West Ham meanwhile have struggled since the appointment of Graham Potter, they lie 17th after last weekend’s disappointing 1-1 draw against already relegated Southampton. A point or more today and The Irons will confirm their Premier League status for next season, but with Ipswich surely down, it is hardly panic stations for the London side. Goals from Mats Wieffer and Mohammed Kudus produced a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium in December, but with home advantage today, Opta’s win probability has The Seagulls with a 50% chance of three points, with West Ham at just 25%.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United from the Amex Stadium!
