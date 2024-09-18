Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Simon Adingra is caught offside.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jørgen Strand Larsen is caught offside.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments