(Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with both sides woefully out of form and desperately seeking points to turn around their fortunes.

Graham Potter’s side are without a victory in seven league games and have dropped to ninth after a fine start to the campaign, while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have struggled throughout the season so far, sitting 17th just two points above the relegation zone. They have won only twice this term, and not at all in the last five. Goalscoring has been an issue for them with Patrick Bamford absent for much of the campaign, while for the Seagulls, it’s just four goals in the last six games including three blanks.

Both sides will hope this can be the weekend to turn matters in a more positive direction and move back up the table. Follow all the latest team news and live match updates from Brighton against Leeds below, after the culmination of Liverpool vs Southampton and the rest of the Premier League’s 3pm matches: