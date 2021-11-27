Brighton vs Leeds LIVE Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action and updates from the Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with both sides woefully out of form and desperately seeking points to turn around their fortunes.
Graham Potter’s side are without a victory in seven league games and have dropped to ninth after a fine start to the campaign, while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have struggled throughout the season so far, sitting 17th just two points above the relegation zone. They have won only twice this term, and not at all in the last five. Goalscoring has been an issue for them with Patrick Bamford absent for much of the campaign, while for the Seagulls, it’s just four goals in the last six games including three blanks.
Both sides will hope this can be the weekend to turn matters in a more positive direction and move back up the table. Follow all the latest team news and live match updates from Brighton against Leeds below, after the culmination of Liverpool vs Southampton and the rest of the Premier League’s 3pm matches:
Neal Maupay has scored four goals in six league appearances against Leeds, his highest total against an English club.
Leeds have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, a total exceeded only by Burnley and Newcastle.
The Whites are one of two teams - along with Chelsea - who have yet to concede a Premier League goal from outside the penalty area but the Yorkshire club could lose back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time in 2021-22.
Brighton vs Leeds: Leeds remember Gary Speed
The Leeds players have been warming up with t-shirts honouring former player Gary Speed who passed away 10 years ago today.
Brighton won four of their opening five league games this season but are without a victory in their subsequent seven attempts with five draws and two defeats.
It is the Seagulls’ longest winless run in the league since a nine-match streak last season which ended with a 1-0 victory at Leeds on 16th January.
Brighton have conceded nine goals in their last four fixtures and faced 23 shots on target - compared to five goals conceded and 21 shots on target faced in their opening eight league games.
20 minutes to go until kick off, here’s a reminder of the two teams:
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Moder, Veltman
Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo
Brighton vs Leeds: Head-to-head
The last Premier League match of the day sees Brighton take on Leeds at the Amex Stadium.
Brighton have won eight of their last nine league games against Leeds, including victories in both meetings last season.
The Yorkshire club have lost their five most recent matches away to Brighton, failing to score in any of those defeats. Their last win away to the Seagulls was a 3-0 victory in League One on 21 November 2009.
Elsewhere in the Premier League
Norwich and Wolves share a point as the match at Carrow Road finished goalless and Aston Villa have defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 away from home courtesy of goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn. Marc Guehi scored five minutes into added time to earn a consolation goal for Palace.
Full-time: Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton
90+2 mins: There’s the final whistle! Liverpool have swept Southampton aside at Anfield with goals from Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are up to second in the table just one point behind league leaders Chelsea.
