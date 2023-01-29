Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as Moises Caicedo left out of squad
Liverpool are taking on Brighton today in the FA Cup as Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the scene of their chastening Premier League defeat two weeks ago.
Brighton completely outplayed their opponents that day in a 3-0 win, and the goals continue to flow under Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi with at least two in their past six games. More here could see them knock out one of the big guns and advance to the fifth round, where they would have to be among the favourites to lift the trophy given their recent form.
Liverpool are the holders but Klopp must find a way to get much more out of his side if they are to avoid another bruising afternoon on the south coast. The manager described the game as Liverpool’s worst-ever performance during his time at the club and, asked what they needed to differently this time, he said: “Everything.”
Glenn Murray attempts to defend Moises Caicedo, speaking on ITV, suggesting it might be his representatives rather than the player himself trying to force through this move to Arsenal. “We haven’t heard from the player himself,” says Murray.
Except that, unless this was tweeted under duress, then we have:
Brighton vs Liverpool: Roberto De Zerbi speaks before kick-off
Speaking on ITV, De Zerbi says ahead of kick-off: “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question for the club and Moises. In life you can make mistakes. We will see the best solution for the club, for Caicedo and for us.”
Caicedo price tag set by Brighton after rejecting Arsenal and Chelsea bids
Latest on Moises Caicedo, whose attempts to force through a late January move to the league leaders have not gone down to well at the Amex:
Brighton set Moises Caicedo price tag after Arsenal and Chelsea bids
The Gunners have had a £60m bid rejected for the Ecuador international, with the Blues falling short with a £55m offer
On this day in 2013: Liverpool sign Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool announced the signing of Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho from Inter Milan on this day in 2013.
The then 20-year-old had been described as “the future of Inter” by ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez when the Italian giants brought him to Europe from Vasco da Gama aged only 16, but he struggled to establish himself in Italy.
He spent time on loan at Espanyol playing under Mauricio Pochettino in early 2012, but was again on the periphery on his return to Milan, and Inter were persuaded to sell in the January transfer window.
Benitez, who had been sacked by Inter within six months of Coutinho’s arrival at the San Siro, was still a firm believer in the Brazilian’s talents and had recommended him to Liverpool as they sought a young and affordable replacement for Dirk Kuyt.
Benitez was not wrong. Coutinho went on to prosper at Anfield over the next five years.
The first signs he might be on his way came in the summer of 2017 as Barcelona had a bid of £72m rejected, prompting Coutinho to lodge a transfer request.
That was rejected and Coutinho scored his first hat-trick for the club in a 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, but Barca were still hovering and came back in for him as the January window approached.
An offer of an initial £105m, rising to as much as £142m if certain clauses were met, was too much for Liverpool to say no to for a wantaway player, and he left for the Camp Nou on 6 January 2018.
Team news: Moises Caicedo left out of Brighton squad
Moises Caicedo is, as expected, missing from the Brighton squad to face Liverpool. The Ecuador midfielder wants to leave the club after Arsenal had a £60m bid for him turned down on Friday. Brighton want closer to £90m for the player.
Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced James Milner in Liverpool’s only change from the goalless draw with Chelsea.
Confirmed line-ups
Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Gross, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson, Welbeck.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Elliott.
More from Klopp...
“I think we have showed we really want to go through. We always want to get better and that is what we will do. Brighton are in a really good moment,” added Klopp. “It was still the worst game I have ever seen of a team of mine, that’s still the same thank god as we have played a few games since then...
“We did really well in moments and spells of the games. The first half against Chelsea we were very disciplined and we didn’t give them a lot. We have to do that again against Brighton of course.”
Liverpool must change everything, says Klopp
Klopp called on his side to be disciplined in defence as they prepared to face Brighton & Hove Albion today in an FA Cup fourth-round tie, weeks after a humiliating 3-0 Premier League loss to the same opponents.
Cup holders Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in a replay to set up a clash at Brighton, who have put three goals past the Merseyside club in both league meetings this season.
Earlier this month, Klopp said Liverpool’s league defeat by Brighton was their worst-ever performance during his time at the club, and when asked what they could change in Sunday’s game, he told reporters: “Everything.”
Follow the Brighton vs Liverpool score and latest updates from the FA Cup fourth round.
