Liverpool are taking on Brighton today in the FA Cup as Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the scene of their chastening Premier League defeat two weeks ago.

Brighton completely outplayed their opponents that day in a 3-0 win, and the goals continue to flow under Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi with at least two in their past six games. More here could see them knock out one of the big guns and advance to the fifth round, where they would have to be among the favourites to lift the trophy given their recent form.

Liverpool are the holders but Klopp must find a way to get much more out of his side if they are to avoid another bruising afternoon on the south coast. The manager described the game as Liverpool’s worst-ever performance during his time at the club and, asked what they needed to differently this time, he said: “Everything.”

