Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to finish the season strongly after qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

Roberto De Zerbi has overseen a fine campaign since taking over from Graham Potter, with Brighton still with an outside shot at a fifth-placed finish.

To do that, they’ll have to win their final two games and hope Liverpool slip up on the final day.

They take on Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola likely to again rotate his side with the league title secure.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City?

Brighton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Brighton were boosted by the return to fitness of Joel Veltman against Southampton, with the Dutchman returning to the starting side at a right-back position that has proved troublesome in recent weeks. Robert Sanchez, displaced in goal byy Jason Steele earlier this season, is not expected to feature again after allegedly refusing to accept a place on the bench.

A host of first-choice Manchester City starters began on the bench against Chelsea, with Pep Guardiola opting to rotate with the title already secured. Guardiola could again give Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and co. a rest ahead of twin trophy tilts still to come this season.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Laporte, Akanji; Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Gomez; Alvarez.

Odds

Brighton win 16/5

Draw 7/2

Manchester City win 9/11

Prediction

Brighton secure a score draw. Brighton 2-2 Manchester City