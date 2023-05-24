Jump to content

Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 24 May 2023 07:17
Comments
<p>Manchester City take on Brighton with just a handful of days left in the Premier League season </p>

(PA)

With another title secured, Manchester City take on Brighton in their penultimate Premier League fixture of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side were crowned as champions after Arsenal’s defeat to Nottingham Forest and celebrated by beating Chelsea on Sunday.

Brighton, meanwhile, have also achieved their end-of-season league objective, making certain of European qualification for next season with a weekend win against Southampton.

With Manchester City likely to again rest some of their regulars ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals, the home crowd will be hopeful that Roberto De Zerbi’s side can take advantage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City?

Brighton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Brighton were boosted by the return to fitness of Joel Veltman against Southampton, with the Dutchman returning to the starting side at a right-back position that has proved troublesome in recent weeks. Robert Sanchez, displaced in goal byy Jason Steele earlier this season, is not expected to feature again after allegedly refusing to accept a place on the bench.

A host of first-choice Manchester City starters began on the bench against Chelsea, with Pep Guardiola opting to rotate with the title already secured. Guardiola could again give Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and co. a rest ahead of twin trophy tilts still to come this season.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Laporte, Akanji; Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Gomez; Alvarez.

Odds

Brighton win 16/5

Draw 7/2

Manchester City win 9/11

Prediction

Brighton secure a score draw. Brighton 2-2 Manchester City

