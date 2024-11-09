Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Amex Stadium as Phil Foden starts

Pep Guardiola’s men hope to move to the top of the table with a win against the Seagulls

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 November 2024 16:22 GMT
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club
The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League hoping to put in a similar performance to their outing against Liverpool last weekend.

Although the Seagulls lost that match 2-1 they took the lead against Arne Slot’s side and made the current league leaders work hard for their victory and will hope to replicate that against Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions. Before the Liverpool game Brighton were on a three-match unbeaten run and will hope to capitalise on a weakened City side.

Guardiola’s men defeated Southampton 1-0 at the end of October but have lost their last three games. Tottenham defeated them in the Carabao Cup before Bournemouth won 2-1 in their last Premier League outing and Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP hammered them 4-1 in the Champions League. Can they end that streak today?

Follow all the action as Brighton take on Manchester City with our live blog below:

Brighton vs Man City line-ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adringa, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Grude, Pedro, Enciso, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Wright, O’Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand

Mike Jones9 November 2024 16:21

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

9 November 2024 15:30

