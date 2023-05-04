Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Premier League encounter
The Seagulls will edge closer to the European places if they defeat United tonight
Brighton take on Manchester United in the Premier League this evening looking to continue their charge towards a top seven finish and a place in European competition next season.
The Seagulls come into the match sitting eighth in the table but have three games in hand on Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa who are all immediately above them. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are well set to move up the league and three points against United tonight may even leave them with an outside chance of finishing in the top four.
However, Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in five league games and have good memories of facing Brighton having knocked them out of the FA Cup semi-finals 11 days ago. The Red Devils had Bruno Fernandes to thank last time out as his first-half goal earned a narrow victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Another win this evening and United will be comfortably secure in the Champions League spots.
This will be a testing encounter for both teams with Brighton arguably having more to play for. Can they make up for their FA Cup defeat and overcome Manchester United tonight?
Follow all the action as Brighton host Man Utd in the Premier League:
Brighton vs Man Utd
Brighton are aiming to win three league games in a row against Manchester United for the first time. They managed just three victories in the first 17 top-flight meetings.
Manchester United have lost three of their five Premier League games at the Amex Stadium.
Ten Hag on Jimmy Murphy statue
Earlier this week Manchester United unveiled a new statue of Jimmy Murphy, the influential manager, assistant, coach and scout who helped rebuild the club following the Munich Air Disaster.
Current boss, Erik ten Hag was asked about how much he knew about Murphy and what it means that a statue of him has been unveiled.
“I think it’s very good that the club gives so much honour and recognition to a main person in the history of Manchester United.” said Ten Hag in reply,
“It’s about [the fact] he stands for more symbols. [He is a] symbol of youth development. He stands for resilience and determination and they are the standards for Manchester United. It’s driven by this person after the Munich [Air Disaster].
“The club was devastated. They bounced back and this person played a main role. It is totally deserved he gets honour for this and the club is doing that with the Jimmy Murphy Centre, the Jimmy Murphy Player of the Year [award] and now a statue. It’s fantastic.”
De Zerbi on Brighton’s chances to finish in the European spots
Manchester United’s visit to the Amex Stadium is the first of seven games in May which will determine whether Brighton will be playing European football next season.
Manager Roberto De Zerbi believes his team can get themselves into contention to compete for the European places but need to keep winning games.
“For sure we have to win [games] because by losing we can’t achieve.” he said “We have to play every game like it is the last game in our life because for us, for the club, for our fans it can be a historical result.”
Kaoru Mitoma seeking revenge against Man Utd as Brighton push for Europe
Kaoru Mitoma hopes to cap a fine breakthrough season by helping Brighton make history as he sets his sights on gaining revenge against Manchester United.
The high-flying Seagulls surpassed their Premier League points record by moving on to 52 with Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Wolves, which reignited the club’s quest to reach Europe.
Fourth-placed United travel to the south coast just 11 days after inflicting an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat on Albion in the FA Cup semi-final.
Japan winger Mitoma only made his Brighton debut in August but has rapidly enhanced his reputation this term with seven goals and four assists during a string of standout performances.
Albion suffered FA Cup semi-final heartache at the hands of United on April 23.
Brighton vs Man Ud prediction
This will be a tightly fought affair with the teams evenly matched following their goalless draw at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.
Brighton are full of confidence after defeating Wolves 6-0 last time out but United are unbeaten in five league games and will be tricky to beat.
This one is likely to end in a draw. Brighton 2-2 Man Utd
Brighton vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Brighton XI: Steele; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; March, Undav, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.
What is the early team news?
Joel Veltman is a doubt for Brighton after limping off during the win over Wolves. Billy Gilmour has seldom featured under Roberto De Zerbi, but impressed in that 6-0 victory, and could again start in midfield.
Manchester United’s injury issues at the back may see Luke Shaw once more deployed as a centre half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess might earn him the nod at right back, while Erik ten Hag could also look to refresh his forward line.
How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd
Brighton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 4 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.
Brighton vs Man Utd
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Brighton host Manchester United.
This is a clash of two in form teams both challenging for places in next season’s European competitions. United are hoping to clinch a spot in the Champions League and a win over Brighton will send them up to third - ahead of Newcastle - and almost guarantee a top four finish.
For Brighton, they’ll be targeting fifth place and a chance to play in the Europa League. They currently sit eighth in the table and victory tonight would jump them above Tottenham and Aston Villa into sixth, four points behind Liverpool - though the Seagulls would still have games in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side.
This match is a tough one to call though. The two teams met 11 days ago in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. They played out a goalless draw over 120 minutes before Man Utd progressed after winning the penalty shootout. Is a draw the most likely option tonight as well?
Follow along with our live blog to find out, we’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates ahead of kick off at 8pm.
