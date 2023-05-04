✕ Close Ten Hag warns: 'Brighton out for revenge after FA Cup defeat'

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brighton take on Manchester United in the Premier League this evening looking to continue their charge towards a top seven finish and a place in European competition next season.

The Seagulls come into the match sitting eighth in the table but have three games in hand on Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa who are all immediately above them. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are well set to move up the league and three points against United tonight may even leave them with an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

However, Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in five league games and have good memories of facing Brighton having knocked them out of the FA Cup semi-finals 11 days ago. The Red Devils had Bruno Fernandes to thank last time out as his first-half goal earned a narrow victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Another win this evening and United will be comfortably secure in the Champions League spots.

This will be a testing encounter for both teams with Brighton arguably having more to play for. Can they make up for their FA Cup defeat and overcome Manchester United tonight?

Follow all the action as Brighton host Man Utd in the Premier League: