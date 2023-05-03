Erik ten Hag wants Alejandro Garnacho to kick on and challenge for a regular starting spot after the 18-year-old committed his long-term future to Manchester United.

The talented winger arrived at Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2020, in the last wave of international signings before the Brexit regulations changed.

“It’s a new start, a restart because now the expectations will be higher and the demands definitely will be higher,” Ten Hag said of his teenage star.

