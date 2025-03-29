Brighton v Nottingham Forest LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup quarter-final

Hurzeler 'won't discuss' 7-0 Forest thumping ahead of FA Cup rematch

Brighton host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals with the aim of reaching the final four and moving one step closer to the final at Wembley.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men will also hope to avenge their worst result of the year when they were beaten 7-0 by Forest in the Premier League a month ago.

Forest will be the favourites to progress to the next round which would be a fine reward for their outstanding season. Nuno Espirito Santo has led his team up to third in the Premier League table and they will have eyes on qualifying for the Champions League.

Should they be victorious at the Amex Stadium, Forest will reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991 while for Brighton they are seeking to reach a first final in this competition since 1983, although they have made two semi-finals in the past six seasons.

Follow all the FA Cup action and updates with our live blog below: