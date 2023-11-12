(REUTERS)

After a run of five Premier League matches without a win, Brighton are hoping to get past Sheffield United and collect three points to reignite their domestic campaign this afternoon.

The Seagulls are eighth in the table after a brilliant start to the season but they stuttered through October with draws against Liverpool and Fulham sandwich either side of a defeat to Man City. Another draw, against Everton, saw them pick up a point last time out but manager Roberto de Zerbi will want to improve on that performance today.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, ended a run of five straight defeats with a 2-1 victory over Wolves in their last outing. Can the Blades kick on and lift themselves off the bottom of the table?

Follow all the action from the American Express Community Stadium below: