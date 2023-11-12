Brighton vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates
After a run of five Premier League matches without a win, Brighton are hoping to get past Sheffield United and collect three points to reignite their domestic campaign this afternoon.
The Seagulls are eighth in the table after a brilliant start to the season but they stuttered through October with draws against Liverpool and Fulham sandwich either side of a defeat to Man City. Another draw, against Everton, saw them pick up a point last time out but manager Roberto de Zerbi will want to improve on that performance today.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, ended a run of five straight defeats with a 2-1 victory over Wolves in their last outing. Can the Blades kick on and lift themselves off the bottom of the table?
The teams are out and we are almost ready to go at the Amex Stadium.
Paul Heckingbottom makes just a single change from United's last-gasp win over Wolves. It is an enforced one, too, with McAtee replacing the injured Rhian Brewster, who limped off last weekend with a knee injury. Hamer shakes off a hamstring concern to start, but Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic remain on a lengthy injury list alongside the likes of Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Daniel Jebbison.
Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes from Brighton's win over Ajax. Goalscorers Fati and Adingra retain their places, as do Van Hecke, Gross and Dahoud. James Milner, Lewis Dunk and Pervis Estupinan all miss out after limping off in midweek. They join the likes of Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey in the treatment room.
Brighton vs Sheffield United line-ups
Brighton XI:
Sheffield United XI:
SUBS: Jordan Amissah, Max Lowe, Yasser Larouci, Andre Brooks, Anis Ben Slimane, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Benie Traore, William Osula.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-4-3): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius, Oliver Norwood, Luke Thomas; James McAtee, Cameron Archer, Gustavo Hamer.
SUBS: Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman, Jack Hinshelwood, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Mark O'Mahony, Benicio Baker-Boaitey.
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (3-4-3): Jason Steele; Adam Webster, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Igor; Simon Adingra, Billy Gilmour, Mahmoud Dahoud, Facundo Buonanotte; Pascal Gross, Ansu Fati, Adam Lallana.
As for United, they are bottom of the Premier League with just four points from their opening 11 games. However, they are fresh from beating Wolves last weekend, and another victory here would lift the Blades out of the relegation zone.
Though occupying eighth place and fresh from complete a memorable Europa League double over Ajax in midweek, Brighton are struggling for form in the Premier League, failing to win any of their last five matches. Also, the Seagulls have not beaten United at home in the league since May 1987.
