Tottenham Hotspur will look to maintain their charge for the Premier League top four as they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

Spurs notched a third win in a row as they held on to scrape past Everton 2-1 last time out and victory against Roberto de Zerbi’s Seagulls would see them leapfrog Manchester City, and possibly Aston Villa, in the table.

Brighton have now gone three league games without a win after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Thursday but a win at the Amex Stadium would see them climb to seventh as they look to secure a second season of European football.

Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra have added to Albion’s injury woes this week but Ange Postecoglou’s side have an even lengthier list of absentees, with centre-back Cristian Romero the latest addition thanks to a knee injury that may rule him out for up to five weeks.

