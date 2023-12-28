Brighton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Tottenham Hotspur will look to maintain their charge for the Premier League top four as they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.
Spurs notched a third win in a row as they held on to scrape past Everton 2-1 last time out and victory against Roberto de Zerbi’s Seagulls would see them leapfrog Manchester City, and possibly Aston Villa, in the table.
Brighton have now gone three league games without a win after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Thursday but a win at the Amex Stadium would see them climb to seventh as they look to secure a second season of European football.
Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra have added to Albion’s injury woes this week but Ange Postecoglou’s side have an even lengthier list of absentees, with centre-back Cristian Romero the latest addition thanks to a knee injury that may rule him out for up to five weeks.
Early Brighton team news
Kaoru Mitoma is expected to be absent for a while due to an ankle issue and Simon Adingra is now also sidelined for the foreseeable future with a hamstring problem.
They join Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati on the sidelines, while Pervis Estupinan is nearing a return but this match will likely come too soon. Danny Welbeck could contend to start up front.
Predicted Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gilmour; Lallana, Gross, Buonanotte; Welbeck
Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 28 December at the Amex Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm GMT.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Brighton return to Premier League action after a Christmas break as Roberto De Zerbi’s side host Tottenham Hotspur.
The South Coast club secured a point against rivals Crystal Palace last Thursday, and could climb as high as seventh with a home victory.
Spurs rode their luck at times in their last outing against Everton, but a 2-1 win secured a valuable three points to ensure they spent Christmas in the top four.
There was more misfortune in that game for Ange Postecoglou, though, with another key figure set for a spell on the sidelines.
Brighton vs Tottenham
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Tottenham from the Amex Stadium.
Spurs can jump back into the top four with a win on the road, while the Seagulls could soar to seventh if they come out on top but both sides have been bitten by the injury bug in recent weeks. With a packed festive fixture schedule, squad depth will play an even greater role than normal as both clubs try to maintain aspirations of European football next term.
Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match action to follow!
