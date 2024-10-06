Brighton v Tottenham LIVE: Result and reaction after hosts complete crazy comeback to beat Spurs
Brighton 3-2 Tottenham: Danny Welbeck’s header completed a remarkable win for the hosts after Spurs had led 2-0
Brighton completed a remarkable comeback victory over Tottenham to continue their unbeaten home start to the Premier League season.
Fabian Hurzeler’s hosts had appeared bound for defeat after Spurs seized control of the contest with two first-half goals, but roared back after the interval to strike thrice in 20 minutes and swing the game their way. Danny Welbeck headed home to complete the turnaround after Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter had restored Brighton to level pegging. It had threatened to be another tough day for Hurzeler’s side after yet more defensive lapses allowed Brennan Johnson and James Maddison to pounce, but a stirring turnaround lifts them above their opponents and into the top six.
Johnson’s goal meant the Welshman had scored in six successive games but Ange Postecoglou sorely missed absent captain Son Heung-min as his side collapsed. The Australian will have plenty to chew over during the international break as he looks to restore order.
Re-live all of the action from the Amex Stadium below:
Fabian Hurzeler reveals key change at half time
“I think in the first half, it was not a tactical thing, it was more about playing with intensity and fulfilling the plan with energy,” Hurzeler explains. “We tried to get that back at half time - the players showed a great reaction and played amazingly in the second half.
“A little bit of intensity was missing, we weren’t ruthless. If you win those personal duels, you gain confidence, and that really changed. We won more balls. Most of the time we controlled the transitions, and we have enough quality in possession to score. Not everything was bad in the first half, even if it seemed bad.”
Danny Welbeck speaks to Sky Sports after capping a crazy comeback
“It’s obviously amazing. In the first half, we were bitterly disappointed and frustrated. The performance we put in was embarrassing, and it was nothing that we want to be part of. We showed our character. Our attitude was right in the second half, we came out fighting and got the three points.
“I’ve been getting a few more opportunities. There was an opportunity in the first half that I should have done better with, but I kept going. At half time, you’ve got to give credit to some of the senior boys in the dressing room who weren’t even on the pitch - Jason Steele and James Milner basically told us that the bare minimum is to fight and compete. Everyone is together in this. We want to be challenging the establishment and we know we’ve got the quality to do it.”
FT: Brighton 3-2 Tottenham
Remarkable. Brighton were nowhere at half time, on their way out of the game as Tottenham seized control with James Maddison’s goal just before the interval. What followed was bonkers, a brilliant 20 minute turnaround in which Spurs capitulated and Brighton seized their moment quite magnificently. Tough questions for Ange Postecoglou - and another real statement victory for Fabian Hurzeler in his young Premier League managerial career.
Brighton 3-2 Tottenham, 90 + 4 minutes
Cristian Romero’s forward pass is slightly more purposeful but still bending out of the path of Brennan Johnson. That might be that...
Brighton 3-2 Tottenham, 90 + 3 minutes
An aimless lump forward from Spurs does Brighton no harm, though.
Brighton 3-2 Tottenham, 90 + 1 minutes
A great chance for a fourth! Brighton break at speed through Julio Enciso and Brajan Gruda, and there are teammates queueing up on the right as the pair dilly-dally. Tottenham eventually squeeze them out, prompting a frustrated slap of the air from an unused Danny Welbeck.
Brighton 3-2 Tottenham, 90 minutes
Four minutes for Brighton to survive having orchestrated a crazy comeback.
Joel Veltman almost immediately concedes a corner with Mikey Moore lurking.
Brighton 3-2 Tottenham, 89 minutes
Into the final 60 seconds of regulation time with Spurs showing few signs of swinging this back their way. Dominic Solanke can’t get to a Pape Matar Sarr cross that always looked ambitious.
