Brighton v Tottenham LIVE: Result and reaction after hosts complete crazy comeback to beat Spurs

Brighton completed a remarkable comeback victory over Tottenham to continue their unbeaten home start to the Premier League season.

Fabian Hurzeler’s hosts had appeared bound for defeat after Spurs seized control of the contest with two first-half goals, but roared back after the interval to strike thrice in 20 minutes and swing the game their way. Danny Welbeck headed home to complete the turnaround after Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter had restored Brighton to level pegging. It had threatened to be another tough day for Hurzeler’s side after yet more defensive lapses allowed Brennan Johnson and James Maddison to pounce, but a stirring turnaround lifts them above their opponents and into the top six.

Johnson’s goal meant the Welshman had scored in six successive games but Ange Postecoglou sorely missed absent captain Son Heung-min as his side collapsed. The Australian will have plenty to chew over during the international break as he looks to restore order.

