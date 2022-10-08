Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Is Brighton vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 08 October 2022 13:44
Comments
<p>Tottenham Hotspur travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion </p>

Tottenham Hotspur travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham will hope to bounce back from their derby defeat to Arsenal as they travel to take on Brighton

Antonio Conte’s side were held in midweek Champions League action against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Conte will re-acquaint himself with Roberto De Zerbi, who takes charge of his first home game at the Amex Stadium.

The Italian began in promising fashion at Anfield last weekend, with a Leandro Trossard hat-trick earning Brighton a point.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Recommended

Where and when is it?

Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 8 October at the Amex Stadium on the outskirts of Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Roberto De Zerbi was confident that midfielder Moises Caicedo could feature in the fixture despite missing training on Thursday for undisclosed reasons. Enock Mwepu is not yet ready to return, though, after being hospitalised in Mali while away with Zambia during the international break.

Emerson Royal’s sending off against Arsenal means the right-back is suspended for Tottenham, while Dejan Kulusevski is likely to again miss out due to his thigh issue. Antonio Conte will consider adding an extra body into central midfield after struggling for control against Arsenal, but could stick with a three-pronged forward line, meaning Yves Bissouma may miss out on a start against his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan; Trossard, Welbeck, Gross

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Brighton win 20/11

Draw 88/35

Tottenham 18/11

Recommended

Prediction

A tough one to call. Brighton performed impressively against Liverpool last weekend, while frailities Tottenham had displayed in many of their early season fixtures were rather shown up by Arsenal - but Spurs might have enough quality in their front three to get the win. Brighton 1-2 Tottenham.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in