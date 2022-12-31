Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday evening looking to preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners have regained momentum following the league’s resumption after the World Cup, beating West Ham 3-1, while the Seagulls are also in fine form after a thumping win at Southampton.

“Arsene picked the right moment. I thought the performance today was at the level he deserved,” Arteta said after Arsene Wenger’s return to the Emirates Stadium. “The players didn’t know.

“It was a special day, so thank you so much [to Arsene] for coming. Walking through stadium he’s going to feel what everyone thinks of him… he’s been such an influence.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League match:

When is Brighton vs Arsenal?

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31 December, at 5:30pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Brighton vs Arsenal will be shown live on UK TV through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins from 5:00pm GMT. Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Team news

The Seagulls will be without key midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is suspended after collecting five bookings this season, meaning Billy Gilmour could start.

Alexis Mac Allister is not due back until the New Year and Jakub Moder is out injured still.

Roberto De Zerbi also has doubts over Adam Webster, but Danny Welbeck is back in contention.

Mikel Arteta must make do without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, but Emile Smith Rowe has now overcome his groin problem following surgery.

Doubts remain over Takehiro Tomiyasu due to his hamstring problem, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has recovered and could displace Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Odds

Brighton: 5/2

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal: 21/20

Prediction

This should be a real test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and one which could validate their title credentials yet further. The Seagulls are in fine form though and should enjoy success, particularly at home, we’ll go for an entertaining score draw. 1-1.