Bristol City vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
A Katie McCabe double handed Arsenal a narrow 2-1 victory away to Bristol City. The clinical McCabe scored the first after seven minutes courtesy of a wonderful effort from range.
After City’s Rachel Furness cancelled the goal out in the 16th minute, McCabe scored once more just before the hour to give Jonas Eidevall’s side a much-needed victory on the road.
Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton 4-2 and move up to second place.
The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.
Tottenham are in third spot on nine points thanks to their 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday. Elsewhere in London, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool
Match ends, Bristol City Women 1, Arsenal Women 2.
Second Half ends, Bristol City Women 1, Arsenal Women 2.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema replaces Alessia Russo.
Attempt blocked. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Satara Murray (Bristol City Women).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Satara Murray.
