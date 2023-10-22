✕ Close Fans lay flowers at Old Trafford following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton

A Katie McCabe double handed Arsenal a narrow 2-1 victory away to Bristol City. The clinical McCabe scored the first after seven minutes courtesy of a wonderful effort from range.

After City’s Rachel Furness cancelled the goal out in the 16th minute, McCabe scored once more just before the hour to give Jonas Eidevall’s side a much-needed victory on the road.

Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton 4-2 and move up to second place.

The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Tottenham are in third spot on nine points thanks to their 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday. Elsewhere in London, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool