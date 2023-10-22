Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1698006875

Bristol City vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 21:34
Comments
Fans lay flowers at Old Trafford following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton

A Katie McCabe double handed Arsenal a narrow 2-1 victory away to Bristol City. The clinical McCabe scored the first after seven minutes courtesy of a wonderful effort from range.

After City’s Rachel Furness cancelled the goal out in the 16th minute, McCabe scored once more just before the hour to give Jonas Eidevall’s side a much-needed victory on the road.

Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton 4-2 and move up to second place.

The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Tottenham are in third spot on nine points thanks to their 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday. Elsewhere in London, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool

1698003722

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Match ends, Bristol City Women 1, Arsenal Women 2.

22 October 2023 20:42
1698003720

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Second Half ends, Bristol City Women 1, Arsenal Women 2.

22 October 2023 20:42
1698003644

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.

22 October 2023 20:40
1698003602

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

22 October 2023 20:40
1698003476

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema replaces Alessia Russo.

22 October 2023 20:37
1698003350

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Attempt blocked. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

22 October 2023 20:35
1698003270

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Satara Murray (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22 October 2023 20:34
1698003267

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Foul by Satara Murray (Bristol City Women).

22 October 2023 20:34
1698003262

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22 October 2023 20:34
1698003015

Bristol City vs Arsenal

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Satara Murray.

22 October 2023 20:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in