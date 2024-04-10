Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1712779144

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 10 April 2024 18:45
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712779091

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Scott Twine.

10 April 2024 20:58
1712779037

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:57
1712779036

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).

10 April 2024 20:57
1712778843

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).

10 April 2024 20:54
1712778804

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.

10 April 2024 20:53
1712778767

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Joe Williams (Bristol City).

10 April 2024 20:52
1712778752

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Jason Knight (Bristol City).

10 April 2024 20:52
1712778707

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:51
1712778646

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Second Half begins Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

10 April 2024 20:50
1712778595

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Chrisene replaces Joe Rankin-Costello.

10 April 2024 20:49

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in