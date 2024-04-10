Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Scott Twine.
Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).
Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.
Foul by Joe Williams (Bristol City).
Foul by Jason Knight (Bristol City).
Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Chrisene replaces Joe Rankin-Costello.
