Independent
Liveupdated

Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 13:01 GMT
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Match ends, Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.

25 January 2025 16:51

Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.

25 January 2025 16:51

Scott Twine (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

25 January 2025 16:49

Max O'Leary (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

25 January 2025 16:48

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 16:46

Attempt saved. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

25 January 2025 16:46

Substitution, Bristol City. Ross McCrorie replaces Haydon Roberts.

25 January 2025 16:45

Jason Knight (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 16:44

Foul by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).

25 January 2025 16:44

Attempt saved. Makhtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amario Cozier-Duberry with a cross.

25 January 2025 16:42

