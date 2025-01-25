Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Match ends, Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Scott Twine (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Max O'Leary (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Attempt saved. Harry Leonard (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Substitution, Bristol City. Ross McCrorie replaces Haydon Roberts.
Jason Knight (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Makhtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amario Cozier-Duberry with a cross.
