Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709383744

Bristol City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 March 2024 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709383713

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Rubin Colwill.

2 March 2024 12:48
1709383597

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Offside, Bristol City. Ross McCrorie is caught offside.

2 March 2024 12:46
1709383564

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Kion Etete (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

2 March 2024 12:46
1709383555

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2 March 2024 12:45
1709383314

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Joe Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2 March 2024 12:41
1709383232

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Hand ball by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

2 March 2024 12:40
1709383081

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Offside, Bristol City. Nahki Wells is caught offside.

2 March 2024 12:38
1709382919

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

2 March 2024 12:35
1709382692

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

First Half begins.

2 March 2024 12:31
1709379365

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

2 March 2024 11:36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in