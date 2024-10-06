Bristol City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Attempt missed. Max Bird (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Ross McCrorie (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Offside, Bristol City. Ross McCrorie is caught offside.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Substitution, Cardiff City. Yakou Méïté replaces Dimitrios Goutas because of an injury.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Delay in match because of an injury Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City).
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Fally Mayulu (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bristol City vs Cardiff City
Max O'Leary (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments