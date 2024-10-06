Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Bristol City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 06 October 2024 13:00 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Cardiff City 1.

6 October 2024 17:02

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Cardiff City 1.

6 October 2024 16:58

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Max Bird (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

6 October 2024 16:58

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Ross McCrorie (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 October 2024 16:57

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Offside, Bristol City. Ross McCrorie is caught offside.

6 October 2024 16:56

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

6 October 2024 16:55

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Cardiff City. Yakou Méïté replaces Dimitrios Goutas because of an injury.

6 October 2024 16:55

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Delay in match because of an injury Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City).

6 October 2024 16:53

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Fally Mayulu (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6 October 2024 16:52

Bristol City vs Cardiff City

Max O'Leary (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

6 October 2024 16:52

Comments

