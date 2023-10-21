Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697904123

Bristol City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697904076

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 0.

21 October 2023 17:01
1697903930

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 0.

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903926

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere.

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903885

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903881

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903830

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Rob Dickie.

21 October 2023 16:57
1697903695

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harry Cornick.

21 October 2023 16:54
1697903661

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andreas Weimann.

21 October 2023 16:54
1697903657

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.

21 October 2023 16:54
1697903509

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Substitution, Coventry City. Joel Latibeaudiere replaces Kyle McFadzean.

21 October 2023 16:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in