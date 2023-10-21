Bristol City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 0.
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 0.
Attempt blocked. Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere.
Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Rob Dickie.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harry Cornick.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Andreas Weimann.
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.
Substitution, Coventry City. Joel Latibeaudiere replaces Kyle McFadzean.
