Independent
Bristol City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 16:55 BST
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Bristol City vs Hull City

Match ends, Bristol City 4, Hull City 2.

30 August 2025 16:51

Bristol City vs Hull City

Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Hull City 2.

30 August 2025 16:50

Bristol City vs Hull City

Goal! Bristol City 4, Hull City 2. Kyle Joseph (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

30 August 2025 16:49

Bristol City vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Belloumi.

30 August 2025 16:49

Bristol City vs Hull City

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 16:47

Bristol City vs Hull City

Foul by Fally Mayulu (Bristol City).

30 August 2025 16:47

Bristol City vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Charlie Hughes (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.

30 August 2025 16:47

Bristol City vs Hull City

Substitution, Hull City. Cathal McCarthy replaces Regan Slater.

30 August 2025 16:46

Bristol City vs Hull City

Jason Knight (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30 August 2025 16:46

Bristol City vs Hull City

Foul by Jason Knight (Bristol City).

30 August 2025 16:46

