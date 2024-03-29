Bristol City vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Leicester City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Match ends, Bristol City 1, Leicester City 0.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Leicester City 0.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Offside, Bristol City. Anis Mehmeti is caught offside.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Offside, Bristol City. Nahki Wells is caught offside.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Mark Sykes (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Harry Winks (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Bristol City vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi with a cross following a corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies