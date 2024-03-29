Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1711722184

Bristol City vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711722147

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Leicester City 0.

29 March 2024 14:22
1711722080

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Leicester City 0.

29 March 2024 14:21
1711722024

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Offside, Bristol City. Anis Mehmeti is caught offside.

29 March 2024 14:20
1711721919

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Offside, Bristol City. Nahki Wells is caught offside.

29 March 2024 14:18
1711721799

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 14:16
1711721791

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

29 March 2024 14:16
1711721648

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Mark Sykes (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 March 2024 14:14
1711721643

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Harry Winks (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 March 2024 14:14
1711721567

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 March 2024 14:12
1711721462

Bristol City vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi with a cross following a corner.

29 March 2024 14:11

