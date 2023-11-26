Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1701003542

Bristol City vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Manchester United in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701003471

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

26 November 2023 12:57
1701003446

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Substitution, Bristol City Women. Chloe Mustaki replaces Brooke Aspin because of an injury.

26 November 2023 12:57
1701003387

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

26 November 2023 12:56
1701003277

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Delay in match because of an injury Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women).

26 November 2023 12:54
1701003153

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.

26 November 2023 12:52
1701003151

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Attempt saved. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

26 November 2023 12:52
1701003124

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.

26 November 2023 12:52
1701003087

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.

26 November 2023 12:51
1701003085

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira.

26 November 2023 12:51
1701003057

Bristol City vs Manchester United

Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leah Galton.

26 November 2023 12:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in