Bristol City vs Manchester United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Substitution, Bristol City Women. Chloe Mustaki replaces Brooke Aspin because of an injury.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Delay in match because of an injury Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women).
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Attempt saved. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Naomi Layzell.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira.
Bristol City vs Manchester United
Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leah Galton.
