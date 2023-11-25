Bristol City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Jason Knight (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Bell (Bristol City).
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough).
Matty James (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lukas Engel (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Sam Greenwood tries a through ball, but Isaiah Jones is caught offside.
Foul by Dael Fry (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by George Tanner.
Foul by Sam Bell (Bristol City).
Offside, Middlesbrough. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Latte Lath is caught offside.
