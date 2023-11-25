Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1700926443

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926422

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Jason Knight (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926151

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Sam Bell (Bristol City).

25 November 2023 15:29
1700925956

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough).

25 November 2023 15:25
1700925955

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Matty James (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:25
1700925802

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Lukas Engel (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box.

25 November 2023 15:23
1700925726

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Offside, Middlesbrough. Sam Greenwood tries a through ball, but Isaiah Jones is caught offside.

25 November 2023 15:22
1700925587

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Dael Fry (Middlesbrough).

25 November 2023 15:19
1700925425

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by George Tanner.

25 November 2023 15:17
1700925264

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Sam Bell (Bristol City).

25 November 2023 15:14
1700925120

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Offside, Middlesbrough. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Latte Lath is caught offside.

25 November 2023 15:12

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in