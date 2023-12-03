Bristol City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Foul by Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City).
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Temporary attempt by: Marcelino Núñez(Norwich City).
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitris Giannoulis.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Rob Dickie.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Temporary attempt by: Matty James(Bristol City).
Bristol City vs Norwich City
Offside, Norwich City. Kenny McLean is caught offside.
