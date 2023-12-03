Jump to content

1701611523

Bristol City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 03 December 2023 12:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701611434

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

3 December 2023 13:50
1701611296

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Foul by Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City).

3 December 2023 13:48
1701611291

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Temporary attempt by: Marcelino Núñez(Norwich City).

3 December 2023 13:48
1701611040

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

3 December 2023 13:44
1701611007

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitris Giannoulis.

3 December 2023 13:43
1701610968

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

3 December 2023 13:42
1701610845

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Rob Dickie.

3 December 2023 13:40
1701610781

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 December 2023 13:39
1701610765

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Temporary attempt by: Matty James(Bristol City).

3 December 2023 13:39
1701610702

Bristol City vs Norwich City

Offside, Norwich City. Kenny McLean is caught offside.

3 December 2023 13:38

