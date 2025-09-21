Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Bristol City vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 21 September 2025 15:40 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Oxford United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Scott Twine (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21 September 2025 15:39

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).

21 September 2025 15:39

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Offside, Bristol City. Mark Sykes is caught offside.

21 September 2025 15:37

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Foul by Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

21 September 2025 15:35

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Rob Dickie (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 September 2025 15:34

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

21 September 2025 15:32

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Foul by Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City).

21 September 2025 15:29

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Attempt missed. Will Lankshear (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michal Helik following a set piece situation.

21 September 2025 15:29

Bristol City vs Oxford United

Foul by Ross McCrorie (Bristol City).

21 September 2025 15:28

Bristol City vs Oxford United

George Tanner (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 September 2025 15:27

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in