Bristol City vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Match ends, Bristol City 1, Sunderland 0.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Sunderland 0.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Dan Ballard (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Rob Dickie.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Attempt saved. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Dack with a cross.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Substitution, Sunderland. Eliezer Mayenda replaces Niall Huggins.
Bristol City vs Sunderland
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies