Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702745763

Bristol City vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702745694

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Sunderland 0.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745678

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Sunderland 0.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745623

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Dan Ballard (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745577

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745547

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Rob Dickie.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745462

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745392

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Dack with a cross.

16 December 2023 16:49
1702745313

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 December 2023 16:48
1702745266

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Substitution, Sunderland. Eliezer Mayenda replaces Niall Huggins.

16 December 2023 16:47
1702745245

Bristol City vs Sunderland

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

16 December 2023 16:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in