Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 10:00 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

11 January 2025 13:56

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

11 January 2025 13:55

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Max Bird (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 January 2025 13:55

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alfie Pond replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.

11 January 2025 13:54

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.

11 January 2025 13:53

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Foul by George Earthy (Bristol City).

11 January 2025 13:52

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11 January 2025 13:49

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 13:49

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Lima replaces Rodrigo Gomes.

11 January 2025 13:47

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hand ball by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

11 January 2025 13:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in