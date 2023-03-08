Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to criticism of Bruno Fernandes following his side’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool by hailing the Portuguese international as an “inspiration” and backing the midfielder to continue wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Harry Maguire.

Fernandes was labelled a “disgrace” and “embarrasing” by Gary Neville for his petulant behaviour at Anfield on Sunday as United suffered their heaviest defeat since 1931.

Ten Hag said his team’s performance was “unprofessional” but Fernandes came in for particular criticism, amid suggestions that the midfielder should not be allowed to captain United again following the display.

Ahead of Thurday’s Europa League last-16 first leg against Real Betis, Ten Hag urged United to “reset and bounce back” and said the 28-year-old Fernandes will “definitely” be United’s captain when the out-of-favour Maguire is not on the pitch.

“I think he’s playing a brilliant season, he’s played an important role in the position that we are in,” Ten Hag said. “ He’s giving energy to the team, running a lot with intensity, in the right way. He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team.

“No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I’m happy with him as our captain with Harry not on the pitch."

United’s abject second-half collapse against Liverpool came after an impressive run under Ten Hag in which the team won the Carabao Cup and defeated Barcelona to progress in Europe.

The Dutchman said his players had “reflected well” on the defeat and urged United to respond as they return to Old Trafford on Thursday night to continue their European campaign.

“We know in a season setbacks will always be there,” Ten Hag said. “This was a huge setback, clearly, but we had a run of 23 games with one loss and that was the second.

“It had a lot of lessons in it and it can help us in the future. We were really below average, especially mentality-wise. We want to win trophies and you have to act different. After Sunday, we got a big lesson, we take it and we have to move on, look forward. Use all the energy and focus on the next game.”