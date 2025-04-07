Bukayo Saka reveals decision on Arsenal future is ‘pretty clear’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka says he loves playing for Arsenal and revealed it is “pretty clear” that he wants to remain at the club in the future.

Saka signed his last contract at the Emirates in 2023 and has two more season remaining on his deal.

But the 23-year-old think neither him nor the club are in a rush to open talks on extending his contract because he believes everyone can see he wants to stay.

open image in gallery Saka scored on his return from injury against Fulham ( Getty Images )

Saka wants to win trophies at Arsenal and said the Gunners do not need to worry about his commitment to the club, adding that the situation is “relaxed”.

He received a standing ovation as he returned from a hamstring injury against Fulham last week, moments before he scored on a memorable night at the Emirates.

"I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge, so I think it's pretty clear,” Saka said ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

"The fans know how much I love them and you saw when I came on [against Fulham], I think they love me back.

"It's a good relationship and I'm really happy to be here and focus on winning here.

"You had to be in the stadium to really feel and understand the noise and energy they brought for me. I want to win here and that's my focus now."

Saka’s excellent start to the season was disrupted by the hamstring injury he suffered before Christmas and Arsenal’s results dipped in the New Year.

open image in gallery Saka is set to face Real Madrid after recovering from injury ( Action Images via Reuters )

A disappointing title challenge means the Champions League is their only hope of winning silverware this season and Saka revealed that being fit for the Real Madrid tie was a source of motivation.

The England international also said that his desire to win trophies with Arsenal comes ahead of his ambition of winning a top individual award like the Ballon d’Or.

He said. “It's a dream for a lot of players. I'm just working hard to do my best for my team. any individual awards that come with it, you accept it. The focus is always on winning here first, before anything else."