Bukayo Saka reveals decision on Arsenal future is ‘pretty clear’
The England international says he is ‘relaxed’ and is in no rush to open talks on his contract
Bukayo Saka says he loves playing for Arsenal and revealed it is “pretty clear” that he wants to remain at the club in the future.
Saka signed his last contract at the Emirates in 2023 and has two more season remaining on his deal.
But the 23-year-old think neither him nor the club are in a rush to open talks on extending his contract because he believes everyone can see he wants to stay.
Saka wants to win trophies at Arsenal and said the Gunners do not need to worry about his commitment to the club, adding that the situation is “relaxed”.
He received a standing ovation as he returned from a hamstring injury against Fulham last week, moments before he scored on a memorable night at the Emirates.
"I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge, so I think it's pretty clear,” Saka said ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.
"The fans know how much I love them and you saw when I came on [against Fulham], I think they love me back.
"It's a good relationship and I'm really happy to be here and focus on winning here.
"You had to be in the stadium to really feel and understand the noise and energy they brought for me. I want to win here and that's my focus now."
Saka’s excellent start to the season was disrupted by the hamstring injury he suffered before Christmas and Arsenal’s results dipped in the New Year.
A disappointing title challenge means the Champions League is their only hope of winning silverware this season and Saka revealed that being fit for the Real Madrid tie was a source of motivation.
The England international also said that his desire to win trophies with Arsenal comes ahead of his ambition of winning a top individual award like the Ballon d’Or.
He said. “It's a dream for a lot of players. I'm just working hard to do my best for my team. any individual awards that come with it, you accept it. The focus is always on winning here first, before anything else."
