Bukayo Saka hands Arsenal major concern after hamstring injury against Crystal Palace

The England winger was forced off at Selhurst Park to hand Mikel Arteta a major concern ahead of the festive period

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 21 December 2024 18:53 GMT
Bukayo Saka suffered a major injury scare after being forced off for Arsenal against Crystal Palace.

The England winger was left in real pain before being replaced by Leandro Trossard after 23 minutes.

The 23-year-old was seen sitting on the Selhurst Park turf and clutching the back of his right leg.

And the injury puts Saka in doubt for Arsenal’s clash with Ipswich Town on 27 December, with Brentford next up on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners face Brighton just three days after taking on the Bees, meaning Saka could miss multiple games.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after picking up an injury
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after picking up an injury (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“He put his hand up straight away,” said Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher. “I know he gets a little bit of ridicule at times for going down too much. But it looks like a problem.

“It will only be a problem for Arsenal if it’s serious. It looked like his hamstring when he tried to put a cross in and it got blocked.”

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is assisted as he walks down the tunnel
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is assisted as he walks down the tunnel (Getty Images)

Arsenal look poised to claim all three points without their talisman though, having taken a 3-1 lead in the London derby thanks to a Gabriel Jesus double, his fourth and fifth goals this week after a hat-trick against the Eagles in the Carabao Cup, with Kai Havertz also on the scoresheet.

And Arteta’s side moved three clear in the second half after Gabriel Martinelli’s strike.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment (Getty Images)

Saka suffered a similar injury earlier in the season while playing for England in their defeat to Greece in October.

The injury eventually kept him out for over a month, missing nine games in total.

