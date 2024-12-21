Bukayo Saka hands Arsenal major concern after hamstring injury against Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bukayo Saka suffered a major injury scare after being forced off for Arsenal against Crystal Palace.

The England winger was left in real pain before being replaced by Leandro Trossard after 23 minutes.

The 23-year-old was seen sitting on the Selhurst Park turf and clutching the back of his right leg.

And the injury puts Saka in doubt for Arsenal’s clash with Ipswich Town on 27 December, with Brentford next up on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners face Brighton just three days after taking on the Bees, meaning Saka could miss multiple games.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after picking up an injury ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

“He put his hand up straight away,” said Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher. “I know he gets a little bit of ridicule at times for going down too much. But it looks like a problem.

“It will only be a problem for Arsenal if it’s serious. It looked like his hamstring when he tried to put a cross in and it got blocked.”

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is assisted as he walks down the tunnel ( Getty Images )

Arsenal look poised to claim all three points without their talisman though, having taken a 3-1 lead in the London derby thanks to a Gabriel Jesus double, his fourth and fifth goals this week after a hat-trick against the Eagles in the Carabao Cup, with Kai Havertz also on the scoresheet.

And Arteta’s side moved three clear in the second half after Gabriel Martinelli’s strike.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment ( Getty Images )

Saka suffered a similar injury earlier in the season while playing for England in their defeat to Greece in October.

The injury eventually kept him out for over a month, missing nine games in total.