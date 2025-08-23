Bukayo Saka hobbles off in huge injury worry for Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal suffered a potentially huge blow as Bukayo Saka hobbled off injured during their dominant 5-0 Premier League win over Leeds United.

The Gunners brushed aside newly-promoted Leeds with two goals from Jurrien Timber, both from corners, a brace from big-name summer signing Viktor Gyokeres and a powerful finish from Saka himself just before half-time.

But the day turned sour when, early in the second half, Saka pulled up when running at full speed and went down appearing to hold his hamstring. The England international looked frustrated as he hit the deck and seemed to know that he had done some damage, as he was immediately replaced by Leandro Trossard.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka received treatment for what looked like a hamstring injury ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Saka was then helped off the field ( AP )

The Gunners will now await an update on the injury and hold their breath that it wasn’t as bad as it first appeared, although after the game, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saka felt an issue with his hamstring, which is "never a good sign".

Saka wasn’t the only Arsenal player to limp off as captain Martin Odegaard went off with a shoulder injury in the first half. The Norwegian midfielder tried to initially play on but, with 38 minutes played, he was forced off – replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.

And Arteta couldn’t hide his frustration at the injuries when speaking to Sky Sports after the match.

He said: "Martin looks like a shoulder issue so we will have to scan tomorrow and understand how bad it is. And Bukayo had to come off after sprinting and when he was wrestling with the defender he felt something in his hamstring. It is the other side [to the previous injury] but it is still not good.

"I don't know [how long they will be out]. We already lost Kai [Havertz] which is a big player for us and now Bukayo and Martin. That is why the squad has to be well-equipped. It is going to be a long season and we are going to need a lot of players in order to achieve what we want."

The day had started on a hugely positive note as Eberechi Eze officially joined the club and be unveiled to fans on the Emirates Stadium pitch, receiving a rapturous reception from the home fans.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze was welcomed by the Arsenal fans before the game ( Getty Images )

Arteta believes the signing of Eze gives him his strongest ever squad as the Gunners look to go one step further and end their Premier League title drought and his signing could prove pivotal immediately if Saka and Odegaard are sidelined alongside Kai Havertz, who is nursing a knee injury.

On the pitch, the Gunners new No 9 Gyokeres, made his home debut and scored twice in the second half, while 15-year-old Max Dowman was brought on for his Premier League debut and looked lively, winning the injury-time penalty that Gyokeres converted for his second goal.

But attention now turns to the prognosis on Saka and Odegaard as Arsenal’s depth may well be test quicker than they realised