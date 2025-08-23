Nothing to comment on Eze yet - Arteta

Arsenal take on Leeds as they play their first home match of the Premier League season boosted by the news of Eberechi Eze’s imminent arrival at the club.

Mikel Arteta believes the signing of Eze gives him his strongest ever squad as the Gunners look to go one step further and end their Premier League title drought.

Arsenal swooped to sign Eze ahead of rivals Tottenham and while he looks unlikely to feature today, Viktor Gyokeres is set to make his dome debut at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side were not at their best last weekend at Old Trafford but came away with the three points and now face a Leeds side who also made a winning start.

Daniel Farke’s team are back in the Premier League and marked their return to the top flight with a 1-0 win of their own against Everton on Monday night.

Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Emirates below: