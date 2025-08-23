Arsenal v Leeds live: Eberechi Eze boost ahead of Viktor Gyokeres home debut in Premier League
There is excitement around Arsenal ahead of Eberechi Eze’s imminent arrival
Arsenal take on Leeds as they play their first home match of the Premier League season boosted by the news of Eberechi Eze’s imminent arrival at the club.
Mikel Arteta believes the signing of Eze gives him his strongest ever squad as the Gunners look to go one step further and end their Premier League title drought.
Arsenal swooped to sign Eze ahead of rivals Tottenham and while he looks unlikely to feature today, Viktor Gyokeres is set to make his dome debut at the Emirates.
Arteta’s side were not at their best last weekend at Old Trafford but came away with the three points and now face a Leeds side who also made a winning start.
Daniel Farke’s team are back in the Premier League and marked their return to the top flight with a 1-0 win of their own against Everton on Monday night.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Emirates below:
The Leeds logic behind their ‘magical night’ – and why it could last
Meanwhile, Leeds also secured a 1-0 win - over Everton at Elland Road. Here’s what our Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly had to say:
Five years ago, Leeds marked their return to the Premier League with a helter-skelter affair against opposition from Merseyside. Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 4-3 to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in a classic. In 2025, there was a superficial similarity in the fixture list, none whatsoever in the game but Leeds could savour an outcome they preferred. Everton were beaten 1-0 and, for the second time in the opening round of games, a promoted club tasted victory.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds will never have the romance of Bielsa’s but a prosaic win qualified as a “really magic night” for a manager who entered his 50th Premier League game with just six wins to his name but who could claim the meagre resources at Norwich accounted for that record.
Leeds are trying to be streetwise in their attempts to stay up, embarking on a recruitment drive where the average height of their arrivals is 6ft 2in, and there was logic to Farke’s analysis. “A good start is always crucial,” he said. “The first win out of the way, the first clean sheet.”
Bukayo Saka makes honest admission on Arsenal’s ‘sloppy’ performance against Man Utd
So how did the teams get on in their opening Premier League matches?
Bukayo Saka admitted Arsenal were a long way from their best but they still snatched a 1-0 win away to Manchester United as Riccardo Calafiori got the only goal in the 13th minute when he pounced on an error from United’s stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.
But Arsenal were otherwise second best at Old Trafford, sloppy in possession against a United side who impressed with their energy and purpose, even if they ultimately could not find an end product.
“It was not a great performance,” Saka said. “We are happy with the three points, to come away from Old Trafford with a win.
“We were not up to our usual standards, the basics, sloppy giveaways. Our decision making was not great and that cost us and gave United a lot of momentum. We did not get punished for it but we cannot do it every game.”
How to watch Arsenal v Leeds
The match at the Emirates will kick-off at 5.30pm BST this afternoon.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
When could Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?
The big news around Arsenal this week has been their successful hijacking of Eberechi Eze’s transfer to bitter rivals Tottenham, bringing him to the red half of north London at the 11th hour instead.
However, fans will have to wait to see him in an Arsenal shirt after his move from Crystal Palace was reportedly not finalised in time to meet the Premier League’s deadline for this afternoon’s match against Leeds.
Despite agreeing personal terms and completing his medical, the midfielder’s official registration with the Premier League is still pending, leaving his debut for the Gunners likely to come next Sunday against Liverpool.
Arsenal acted quickly to secure Eze after news of Kai Havertz’s knee injury, although The Independent reported that the England international was a top target for Mikel Arteta’s side all summer.
