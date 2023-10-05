Jump to content

Gareth Southgate gives Bukayo Saka injury update ahead of Arsenal vs Man City

The Arsenal winger has been named in Southgate’s England squad for the October double-header

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 05 October 2023 14:29
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta responds to Bukayo Saka picking up injury in Champions League loss

Bukayo Saka is still being assessed ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday, despite being included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The Arsenal winger limped off during Arsenal’s defeat to Lens on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and Gunners boss Mikle Arteta said it was a concern ahead of the clash against the Premier League champions this weekend.

Southgate, though, named Saka in his 26-player squad to face Australia and Italy in October’s international and indicated the 22-year-old was in his plans ahead of the first fixture of the double-header next Friday.

"He is still being assessed,” Southgate said. “They have got a big game this weekend and then there is another seven days before we play Australia and 10 days before we play Italy. So everyone will monitor everything."

Saka was already an injury concern ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Lens after issues against both Tottenham and Bournemouth, but Arteta said he did not regret his decision to start the forward in France.

“No,” Arteta said, “it was a knock that he had the other day and he was perfectly fine. It was a back-heel, an action that can produce that kind of injury.

“Let’s see what the extent of it is and afterwards it’s too late. The last few were more knocks than anything else.

“He hasn’t really missed games. We gave him a break against Brentford (in the Carabao Cup) last week and that was all.

“He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off.

“We don’t know anything more. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that’s a worry for us.”

