Gareth Southgate has named Bukayo Saka in his England squad, despite the Arsenal winger being an injury doubt ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The England manager has also recalled Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen ahead of upcoming matches against Australia and Italy during October’s international break.

Saka came off in the first half of the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens on Tuesday night and manager Mikel Arteta said he had suffered a hamstring injury, admitting it was a concern ahead of the match against Manchester City this weekend.

Among the other key calls from this announcement is Southgate’s decision to stick with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while there is no place for Raheem Sterling, James Ward-Prowse or Anthony Gordon.

