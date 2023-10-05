England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate reveals Bukayo Saka injury decision and Ollie Watkins recall
The Three Lions take on Australia in a friendly before clashing with Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier
Gareth Southgate has named Bukayo Saka in his England squad, despite the Arsenal winger being an injury doubt ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.
The England manager has also recalled Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen ahead of upcoming matches against Australia and Italy during October’s international break.
Saka came off in the first half of the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens on Tuesday night and manager Mikel Arteta said he had suffered a hamstring injury, admitting it was a concern ahead of the match against Manchester City this weekend.
Among the other key calls from this announcement is Southgate’s decision to stick with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while there is no place for Raheem Sterling, James Ward-Prowse or Anthony Gordon.
Follow along for all the updates as England’s latest squad is announced:
Southgate explains Sterling omission
“We spoke before the last squad and we’ve been happy with the wide players’ performances in the last four games in particular and in the two in March. The team are playing really well and clearly there’s some stability there.
“We have added Jarrod Bowen in those wide areas, he’s scored five in seven games and is playing really well and with the Australia game as well there’s the opportunity to learn some different things as well.”
Watkins earns a recall
Will the Aston Villa forward get some game time against Australia and Italy, perhaps as a second striker alongside Harry Kane?
Southgate on Saka
“He’s still being assessed as they’ve obviously got a big game this weekend and then there’s another seven days before we play Australia and 10 days before we play Italy so everybody will monitor everything as we go forward.”
Big name omissions
The big calls from Gareth Southgate are once again on show as Raheem Sterling fails to earn a call up for the second camp running while Nick Pope is overshadowed once again with Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale.
Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen do earn recalls after their fine form for Aston Villa and West Ham respectively.
Gareth Southgate on Bukayo Saka
Gareth Southgate is just starting his press conference explaining his decisions about this squad. The first question concerns the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Southgate admits that the Arsenal forward still needs to be assessed over the extent of the injury.
However, he believes that the time between now and the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy is sufficient to allow Saka the chance to fully recover.
England squad in full
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins.
England squad announcement
Here’s the England squad for the October internationals. The big headlines are the Bukayo Saka makes it in and Jarrod Bowen is recalled:
David Moyes backs Jarrod Bowen for England recall after starring in West Ham win
David Moyes believes Jarrod Bowen should be back in the England squad this week after his fifth goal of the season helped sink Sheffield United 2-0.
Gareth Southgate names his next squad on Thursday ahead of a friendly against Australia and the Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy.
Bowen, who earned four caps last year, was overlooked for the September internationals but Moyes feels his current form makes him hard to ignore.
David Moyes backs Jarrod Bowen for England recall after starring in West Ham win
Bowen was on target in the Hammers’ comfortable victory over struggling Sheffield United.
Eddie Howe sure Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon on Gareth Southgate’s England radar
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Anthony Gordon could be on England boss Gareth Southgate’s radar after his fine performance in the 8-0 romp at Sheffield United.
Gordon came on as an early substitute for the injured Harvey Barnes at Bramall Lane and gave the Blades defence nightmares, scoring a fine goal in the second half and also assisting Sean Longstaff’s opener.
The 22-year-old has taken his time to find his feet at St James’ Park following his January move from Everton, but has started the season well.
Eddie Howe sure Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon on Gareth Southgate’s England radar
Gordon scored a fine goal in the second half at Bramall Lane and also assisted Sean Longstaff’s opener.
Gareth Southgate waits on Bukayo Saka news ahead of England double-header
Boss Gareth Southgate will be sweating on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of naming his England squad to face Australia and Italy on Thursday.
The Arsenal forward came off in the first half of the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens on Tuesday night.
Saka suffered a hamstring injury and boss Mikel Arteta admitted it was a concern ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.
Doubts over Saka’s fitness could open the door for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon after his impressive start to the season.
Gareth Southgate waits on Bukayo Saka news ahead of England double-header
Forward Saka was forced off in Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Lens with a hamstring injury.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies