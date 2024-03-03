Jump to content

Liveupdated1709471467

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Sunday 03 March 2024 12:00
Comments
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1709471412

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Cullen spreads the ball delightfully out to Taylor on the left flank, but the left back mishits his cross out for a Bournemouth goal-kick.

3 March 2024 13:10
1709471355

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Taylor is quicker than Cook to a loose ball and wins a freekick well into the Bournemouth half.

3 March 2024 13:09
1709471310

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Bruun Larsen's ball in doesn't threat Bournemouth and they can clear it away towards the halfway line.

3 March 2024 13:08
1709471250

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Burnley have the first corner of the game...

3 March 2024 13:07
1709471235

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

CHANCE! Kompany will certainly be happy with the start his team have made here, as Burnley drill another low ball into Bournemouth's area. Assignon connected well with it, but straight at Neto.

3 March 2024 13:07
1709471098

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Burnley have started the game well here and are putting some pressure on the Bournemouth defence already. A couple of balls into the away sides box are cleared by Bournemouth pretty comfortably, though.

3 March 2024 13:04
1709470949

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

Yellow Card Dara Joseph O'Shea

3 March 2024 13:02
1709470928

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

And we're underway! Let's see who comes out on top in this one.

3 March 2024 13:02
1709470829

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

The players are out onto Turf Moor, and we're almost ready for kick-off...

3 March 2024 13:00
1709470730

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth

For Bournemouth on the other hand, this is the first time the Cherries have named an unchanged starting XI in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola, and first time that they have done so in the competition since May 2023 (v Chelsea).

3 March 2024 12:58

