Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
Cullen spreads the ball delightfully out to Taylor on the left flank, but the left back mishits his cross out for a Bournemouth goal-kick.
Taylor is quicker than Cook to a loose ball and wins a freekick well into the Bournemouth half.
Bruun Larsen's ball in doesn't threat Bournemouth and they can clear it away towards the halfway line.
Burnley have the first corner of the game...
CHANCE! Kompany will certainly be happy with the start his team have made here, as Burnley drill another low ball into Bournemouth's area. Assignon connected well with it, but straight at Neto.
Burnley have started the game well here and are putting some pressure on the Bournemouth defence already. A couple of balls into the away sides box are cleared by Bournemouth pretty comfortably, though.
Yellow Card Dara Joseph O'Shea
And we're underway! Let's see who comes out on top in this one.
The players are out onto Turf Moor, and we're almost ready for kick-off...
For Bournemouth on the other hand, this is the first time the Cherries have named an unchanged starting XI in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola, and first time that they have done so in the competition since May 2023 (v Chelsea).
