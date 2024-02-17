Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
Burnley vs Arsenal
The hosts kick us off and we are under way in Burnley!
Burnley vs Arsenal
The two teams make their way onto the Turf Moor pitch ahead of this vital game at both ends of the Premier League. Who will come out on top? We will find out shortly!
Burnley vs Arsenal
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mikel Arteta also names the exact same side that started the 6-0 thumping of West Ham at the London Stadium last Sunday, with Saka starting on the right having scored a double in that match. Arteta's decision to go close to his strongest team is notable with a big Champions League knockout-round first leg coming up away at Porto on Wednesday, and surely he will look to get his key players off if the Gunners can put Burnley away as soon as possible.
Burnley vs Arsenal
Vincent Kompany names an unchanged starting XI from the side that lost 3-1 at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend, with Fofana leading the line with Amdouni having netted a brace in Burnley's 2-2 draw with Fulham earlier this month. Taylor returns to the bench having missed time with a shoulder injury.
Burnley vs Arsenal
SUBS: Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Jorginho, James Sweet, Mauro Bandeira, Mohamed Elneny.
Burnley vs Arsenal
ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli.
Burnley vs Arsenal
SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jack Cork, Arijanet Muric, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen.
Burnley vs Arsenal
BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix; Aaron Ramsey, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Datro Fofana, Mohamed Zeki Amdouni.
Burnley vs Arsenal
At the other end of the table, Arsenal head into the weekend just two points off leaders Liverpool, who they beat at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month. That result, combined with a 6-0 humiliation of London rivals West Ham last time out, means the Gunners are fancying their chances of going one better than they did last season, missing out on the title to Manchester City after leading for the majority of the campaign. A win here will be crucial, though, to ensure they at least keep pace with Liverpool and City.
Burnley vs Arsenal
Burnley's romp to the Championship title last term meant they returned to the top-flight with huge expectations, but some people's lofty pre-season predictions are looking a little silly now, with the Clarets having won just three games all season and staring down the barrel of relegation. They are currently kept off the bottom of the table by fellow promoted side Sheffield United, and with just 14 games left of the season, Burnley will need to start putting wins on the board if they are to overturn the current seven-point gap to safety.
