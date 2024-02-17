Jump to content

Liveupdated1708182066

Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 February 2024 15:01
(REUTERS)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1708182021

Burnley vs Arsenal

The hosts kick us off and we are under way in Burnley!

17 February 2024 15:00
1708181931

Burnley vs Arsenal

The two teams make their way onto the Turf Moor pitch ahead of this vital game at both ends of the Premier League. Who will come out on top? We will find out shortly!

17 February 2024 14:58
1708181776

Burnley vs Arsenal

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mikel Arteta also names the exact same side that started the 6-0 thumping of West Ham at the London Stadium last Sunday, with Saka starting on the right having scored a double in that match. Arteta's decision to go close to his strongest team is notable with a big Champions League knockout-round first leg coming up away at Porto on Wednesday, and surely he will look to get his key players off if the Gunners can put Burnley away as soon as possible.

17 February 2024 14:56
1708181468

Burnley vs Arsenal

Vincent Kompany names an unchanged starting XI from the side that lost 3-1 at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend, with Fofana leading the line with Amdouni having netted a brace in Burnley's 2-2 draw with Fulham earlier this month. Taylor returns to the bench having missed time with a shoulder injury.

17 February 2024 14:51
1708181259

Burnley vs Arsenal

SUBS: Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Jorginho, James Sweet, Mauro Bandeira, Mohamed Elneny.

17 February 2024 14:47
1708181049

Burnley vs Arsenal

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli.

17 February 2024 14:44
1708180976

Burnley vs Arsenal

SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jack Cork, Arijanet Muric, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen.

17 February 2024 14:42
1708180824

Burnley vs Arsenal

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix; Aaron Ramsey, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Datro Fofana, Mohamed Zeki Amdouni.

17 February 2024 14:40
1708180529

Burnley vs Arsenal

At the other end of the table, Arsenal head into the weekend just two points off leaders Liverpool, who they beat at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month. That result, combined with a 6-0 humiliation of London rivals West Ham last time out, means the Gunners are fancying their chances of going one better than they did last season, missing out on the title to Manchester City after leading for the majority of the campaign. A win here will be crucial, though, to ensure they at least keep pace with Liverpool and City.

17 February 2024 14:35
1708180443

Burnley vs Arsenal

Burnley's romp to the Championship title last term meant they returned to the top-flight with huge expectations, but some people's lofty pre-season predictions are looking a little silly now, with the Clarets having won just three games all season and staring down the barrel of relegation. They are currently kept off the bottom of the table by fellow promoted side Sheffield United, and with just 14 games left of the season, Burnley will need to start putting wins on the board if they are to overturn the current seven-point gap to safety.

17 February 2024 14:34

