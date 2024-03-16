Burnley vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
CHANCE! Brentford's first decent chance as Jensen sends in a set piece from the right, which finds Toney. The striker misses a free header from 15 yards.
Reguilon's red card in the 9th minute is the fastest a player has been sent off in the Premier League this season.
Burnley on the attack again right away but the attack fizzles as Cullen's cross has no takers. Nevertheless, big headache now for Thomas Frank's side.
PENALTY GIVEN! After a lengthy VAR check, the penalty is given and it is Larsen who steps up to the spot.
Penalty Goal Jacob Bruun Larsen
Red Card Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez
Huge early moment in the match as there is a VAR check on a penalty for Burnley. Reguilon aggresively goes into the back of Vitinho as the latter goes for a shot in the box. The referee missed it at first.
Not much drama in the early minutes. But the first free kick of the game goes to Burnley in the middle of the pitch for a foul on Odobert by Zanka.
Turf Moor is ready for action, the managers have their customary embrace, and Brentford kick us off in the first-half.
The teams are making their way out to the middle. Brentford, who won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in October, may be favourites going into this one, but Burnley have only lost one of their past 11 home league games against Brentford. We're close to kick-off!
