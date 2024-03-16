Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602584

Burnley vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1710602487

Burnley vs Brentford

CHANCE! Brentford's first decent chance as Jensen sends in a set piece from the right, which finds Toney. The striker misses a free header from 15 yards.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602378

Burnley vs Brentford

Reguilon's red card in the 9th minute is the fastest a player has been sent off in the Premier League this season.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602063

Burnley vs Brentford

Burnley on the attack again right away but the attack fizzles as Cullen's cross has no takers. Nevertheless, big headache now for Thomas Frank's side.

16 March 2024 15:14
1710601901

Burnley vs Brentford

PENALTY GIVEN! After a lengthy VAR check, the penalty is given and it is Larsen who steps up to the spot.

16 March 2024 15:11
1710601789

Burnley vs Brentford

Penalty Goal Jacob Bruun Larsen

16 March 2024 15:09
1710601724

Burnley vs Brentford

Red Card Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez

16 March 2024 15:08
1710601685

Burnley vs Brentford

Huge early moment in the match as there is a VAR check on a penalty for Burnley. Reguilon aggresively goes into the back of Vitinho as the latter goes for a shot in the box. The referee missed it at first.

16 March 2024 15:08
1710601458

Burnley vs Brentford

Not much drama in the early minutes. But the first free kick of the game goes to Burnley in the middle of the pitch for a foul on Odobert by Zanka.

16 March 2024 15:04
1710601265

Burnley vs Brentford

Turf Moor is ready for action, the managers have their customary embrace, and Brentford kick us off in the first-half.

16 March 2024 15:01
1710601085

Burnley vs Brentford

The teams are making their way out to the middle. Brentford, who won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in October, may be favourites going into this one, but Burnley have only lost one of their past 11 home league games against Brentford. We're close to kick-off!

16 March 2024 14:58

