Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Confusion on the touchline. Pedro signals to the bench that he is good to carry on after he was being told to come off.
Joao Pedro is back on for Brighton. Sigh of relief, for now.
MISS! Odobert cuts inside and fires wide at the near post. Another Burnley chance missed.
Pedro is down though near the touchline and is receiving treatment. Brighton cannot catch a break.
Good move from Brighton but offside. Gross slips in Welbeck and a tackle from Esteve denies the striker. The ball then breaks to Adingra who hits it over the bar.
Yellow Card Joshua Jon Cullen
Good from Burnley again but they are just not able to convert at the moment. Fofana and Foster have been particularly impressive so far.
Now Brighton's chance. But not as good as Burnley's. Adingra takes a shot from just outside the box but hits is straight to Muric.
Foul! Igor takes down Assignon and Burnley have a free-kick. The set-piece then finds Foster on the right, he swings at goal but makes a complete mess of the shot. Goal kick for Brighton.
If that would have gone in, Bruun Larsen could have become just the third player to score in three consecutive Premier League home games for Burnley. He'll probably get another chance.
