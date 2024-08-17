Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723906268

Burnley vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:01
Comments
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723906248

Burnley vs Cardiff City

First Half ends, Burnley 2, Cardiff City 0.

17 August 2024 15:50
1723906128

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Foul by Chris Willock (Cardiff City).

17 August 2024 15:48
1723906088

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Connor Roberts (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

17 August 2024 15:48
1723906041

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Calum Chambers.

17 August 2024 15:47
1723905962

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 15:46
1723905891

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 15:44
1723905736

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Lyle Foster (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

17 August 2024 15:42
1723905730

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City).

17 August 2024 15:42
1723905688

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 15:41
1723905598

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Yakou Méïté (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17 August 2024 15:39

