Burnley vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
Follow live coverage as Burnley face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
First Half ends, Burnley 2, Cardiff City 0.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Foul by Chris Willock (Cardiff City).
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Attempt missed. Connor Roberts (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Lyle Foster (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City).
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Burnley vs Cardiff City
Yakou Méïté (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
