Follow live coverage as Burnley face Cardiff City in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Burnley 1, Cardiff City 2.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Sonne with a cross.
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Cardiff City. Tanatswa Nyakuhwa replaces Cian Ashford.
Attempt blocked. Yousef Salech (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Kellyman with a cross.
