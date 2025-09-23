Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 September 2025 21:47 BST
Comments
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Cardiff City in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Match ends, Burnley 1, Cardiff City 2.

23 September 2025 21:46

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Cardiff City 2.

23 September 2025 21:43

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Offside, Burnley. Ashley Barnes is caught offside.

23 September 2025 21:42

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 September 2025 21:41

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Delay in match (Cardiff City).

23 September 2025 21:41

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Sonne with a cross.

23 September 2025 21:38

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

23 September 2025 21:37

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Cardiff City. Tanatswa Nyakuhwa replaces Cian Ashford.

23 September 2025 21:36

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Attempt blocked. Yousef Salech (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Kellyman with a cross.

23 September 2025 21:35

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Max Weiss.

23 September 2025 21:34

