Sean Dyche returns to Turf Moor as his Everton side take on Burnley in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Toffees have won their last three league games to move out of the relegation zone after being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaking finanical rules.

Last time out Everton defeated Chelsea 2-0 thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin and Dyche will be hoping his side can continue their winning streak against his old club this evening.

Burnley, meanwhile, have taken four points from their last three matches and are seemingly finding their feet after a difficult start to the season. The Clarets are five points from safety with today’s clash being particularly important for their chances of survival.

