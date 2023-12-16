Burnley vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Toffees win at Turf Moor
Sean Dyche returns to Turf Moor as his Everton side take on Burnley in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Toffees have won their last three league games to move out of the relegation zone after being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaking finanical rules.
Last time out Everton defeated Chelsea 2-0 thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin and Dyche will be hoping his side can continue their winning streak against his old club this evening.
Burnley, meanwhile, have taken four points from their last three matches and are seemingly finding their feet after a difficult start to the season. The Clarets are five points from safety with today’s clash being particularly important for their chances of survival.
Everton continue their resurgence as they make it four successive Premier League victories following a routine 2-0 win at Burnley. The damage was done in the first half with Onana and former Clarets defender Keane on target in the opening 25 minutes at Turf Moor. The Toffees move seven points clear of the relegation zone, but the hosts remain six points from safety. Everton turn their attention to the EFL Cup quarter-finals in midweek when they host Fulham at Goodison Park. The Cottagers also provide the opposition for Burnley in the Premier League next Sunday. That's all for today. Thank you for joining us. Until next time, goodbye!
FULL-TIME: BURNLEY 0-2 EVERTON
Everton continue to look resolute at the back. Only Arsenal and Liverpool (15) have conceded more Premier League goals than the Toffees (20) this season.
Burnley seeks a late consolation as Tresor looks for the far corner with a bending 20-yard effort. His attempt is not too far over in all fairness.
We are going to play a further three minutes at the end of this game. Everton are almost there.
Five minutes remain here. Everton are looking increasingly comfortable as the clock ticks down towards what should be another victory.
Substitution Wilson Serge Eric Odobert Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye
Substitution Victor Alexander da Silva Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond
Substitution Jacob Bruun Larsen Benson Manuel Hedilazio
OFF THE BAR! The woodwork denies Berge, as his first-time attempt from Larsen's cutback crashes against it. The goal would not have counted, though, as the latter was subsequently ruled offside.
