The players are all out on the pitch at Turf Moor, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!
Meanwhile, Marco Silva makes three changes to the Fulham XI that started against Everton in midweek: Ream replaces Diop in defence, Cairney makes way for Reed in midfield, with Rodrigo Muniz deputising for injured striker Raul Jimenez up front. Following a deadline-day arrival from Chelsea, Broja begins his Cottagers career on the bench, while Nigeria duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
In one of two changes to the Burnley team that started against Man City earlier this week, loan signing Assignon makes his Premier League debut, replacing Al Dakhil; Ramsey also comes in for Gudmundsson. Fofana - who set up a consolation goal on his debut - is again consigned to the bench, with Foster leading the line up front. Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer and Hannes Delcroix are all absent through injury.
SUBS: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Fode Ballo-Toure, Armando Broja, Kristian Sekularac, Tom Cairney, Luc de Fougerolles, Joshua King.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Rodrigo Muniz.
SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Josh Cullen, David Datro Fofana, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo, Johann Gudmundsson, Maxime Esteve.
BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Lorenz Assignon, Hjalmar Ekdal, Dara O'Shea, Vitinho; Aaron Ramsey, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster.
Fulham were forced to settle for a point in Tuesday's goalless draw at home to Everton, which at least ended their losing run in the league. However, the Cottagers have still lost five top-flight away games on the spin, as part of a ten-match winless run on the road. Not only have Fulham failed to score in five of their last six Premier League matches - including a 2-0 defeat in December's reverse fixture - they haven’t won away to Burnley since 1951, with 28 winless visits since.
Seven points adrift of safety, Burnley were beaten by Manchester City in midweek and occupy 19th place in the Premier League table. On course for an instant return to the Championship, which they won in some style last season, the Clarets have accrued just four points from 33 available at home this term. Nonetheless, Vincent Kompany’s side will now aim to complete a top-flight double over today's opponents for the first time since 1966.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Burnley and Fulham at Turf Moor!
