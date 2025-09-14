Slot to ease 'best striker in the world' Isak into Liverpool team

Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League as the champions look to continue their 100 per cent start at Turf Moor.

Liverpool could hand a first appearance to new record signing Alexander Isak, who arrived at the Reds on deadline day after Arne Slot’s side made it three wins out of three to start the new season.

Newly promoted Burnley defeated Sunderland to mark their top-flight return at Turf Moor, with Scott Parker’s side denied a point late on at Manchester United after a controversial VAR decision at Old Trafford.

Liverpool required Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick to extend their winning start while Slot will also hope for improved performances after the mixed displays in the wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

And how Slot fits Isak into his attack will be fascinating as Liverpool return to action. Follow team news and updates ahead of Burnley v Liverpool, below