Burnley vs Man Utd live: Darren Fletcher takes charge of first match following Ruben Amorim sacking
Two days on from Ruben Amorim’s Old Trafford exit the Red Devils take on the Clarets at Turf Moor
Manchester United travel to Burnley this evening for the first Premier League match of the post-Ruben Amorim era after the Portuguese manager was sacked on Monday.
Amorim left the club following tensions behind the scenes and the United hierarchy are now looking at hiring an interim manager until the end of the season. Under 18s head coach, Darren Fletcher, has been put in charge of the first team for the time being and leads from the dugout at Turf Moor tonight.
The Red Devils come into the fixture sitting sixth in the table but they are only three points away from the top four and, depending on other results, could head into the weekend sitting in the Champions League spots should they collect all three points against Burnley.
The Clarets meanwhile are struggling down in 19th and have gone 11 matches without a win. They have collected just two points during that run with draws against Bournemouth and Everton prompting manager Scott Parker to label their previous outing as a “powderpuff” display.
Follow all the action from the Premier League with our live blog below:
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks over shock return as Man United manager
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make a shock return to Old Trafford after Manchester United held talks with the Norwegian about becoming their interim manager.
Having sacked Ruben Amorim after just 14 months in charge on Monday morning – with his explosive rant following a 1-1 draw with Leeds over the weekend proving the final straw for the club’s hierarchy – United appointed under-18s coach Darren Fletcher as interim boss initially.
The Scot will take charge of Wednesday’s match at Burnley and is expected to remain at the helm for Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Brighton but United are leaning towards a summer appointment of a permanent new coach, meaning there is an interim role to be filled for the rest of the season.
Man United settle on new plan for next manager after sacking Ruben Amorim
Manchester United are likely to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season and wait until the summer before bringing in the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim, with Darren Fletcher, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick all under consideration.
United confirmed that Under-18s coach Fletcher will take charge of Wednesday’s match at Burnley, and the Scot is expected to remain at the helm for Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Brighton.
But United are also considering waiting until the close season before installing a long-term replacement to Amorim, who was dismissed on Monday.
Darren Fletcher reacts to ‘surreal’ appointment as interim Manchester United manager
Darren Fletcher said it was beyond his wildest dreams to manage Manchester United for one game – but claimed he had not thought about becoming Ruben Amorim’s successor on a permanent basis.
The former United midfielder will take charge against Burnley on Wednesday but said he has had no conversations with the club’s hierarchy about staying in charge for longer, let alone becoming the next manager.
United are likely to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season, with Fletcher’s former teammates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick under consideration.
Darren Fletcher takes Man United reins with Sir Alex Ferguson’s blessing
The first call Darren Fletcher made was, perhaps, the one he was always likely to make. It is probably the kind of conversation Sir Alex Ferguson has had five times over the last dozen years. First Ryan Giggs, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then Michael Carrick, then Ruud van Nistelrooy, now Fletcher, each asking if they should take the reins Ferguson held for 26 years and 1,500 games.
Ferguson said yes, which was just as well. To go by Fletcher’s answer, United may have needed another interim head coach if he had replied otherwise. But in times of strife, United have shown a tendency to turn to their own. And they, in turn, look to Ferguson for guidance.
“I wanted to speak to him first,” said Fletcher, who signed for United at 15 and made 312 appearances under Ferguson. “And, ultimately, to get his blessing. I think he deserves that respect. I wanted to run it by him, what he thought, and he was supportive.”
When is Burnley vs Manchester United?
Burnley vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 7 January at Turf Moor.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 6pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
Predicted line-ups
Burnley XI: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Humpreys, Pires; Luis, Ugochukwu; Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen.
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko
Team news
Manchester United could be bolstered by the returns of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount to the matchday squad. The system utilised by interim manager Darren Fletcher may be of interest, too, after Ruben Amorim’s recent move away from the wing-back system he had favoured.
Burnley hope to have Maxime Esteve back available after the defender missed the defeat to Brighton. Scott Parker remains without a chunk of his first-choice side, though.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Turf Moor.
United start life after Ruben Amorim with a midweek Premier League trip to take on the Clarets, who sit in 19th in the table.
The Old Trafford club parted ways with Amorim on Monday morning after an apparent falling out between the Portuguese manager and the hierarchy, with former midfielder Darren Fletcher placed in interim charge.
The visitors sit sixth in the league table and just three points behind Liverpool in fourth, though could equally slip back down the table should their inconsistent form continue.
In more desperate needs of points, though, are Scott Parker’s hosts, with Burnley already some distance from safety and without a win in their last 11 Premier League games.
