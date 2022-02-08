Burnley vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
All you need to know about tonight’s Premier League game
Manchester United will hope to get back to winning ways when they head to the Premier League’s bottom club on Tuesday night.
Burnley have won just a single game all season long, though Sean Dyche’s men have at least taken three draws from their last five to keep fading hopes of survival alive.
The Red Devils have suffered a dismal couple of weeks off and on the pitch, with forward Mason Greenwood being arrested and bailed following allegations of violence towards a woman - then an FA Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Middlesbrough.
They remain in the top four of the league, a point ahead of West Ham - though the Red Devils have played more games than both Arsenal and Tottenham, sixth and seventh respectively and only a couple of points back from United.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 February, at Turf Moor.
Where can I watch?
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Forwards Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined for Burnley. Johan Gudmundsson is out after surgery but Josh Brownhill is back from suspension.
Fred and Eric Bailly are likely to miss out with injury, but Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho should be fine to feature if required. Mason Greenwood is not being considered for training or matches after his arrest. Victor Lindelof is likely to return after illness, but may have to take a place on the bench.
Predicted line-ups
BUR - Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Browhill, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez
MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga
Odds
Burnley 27/5
Draw 16/5
Man United 8/13
Prediction
More frustration for the Red Devils, another game gone with the Clarets still searching for a win - nobody particularly happy. Burnley 1-1 Man United.
